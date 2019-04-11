Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $11.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a sell rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. 587,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,134,778. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $298,394.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,647 shares in the company, valued at $86,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,673,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,023 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 52.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 114,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 39,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 314,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,189.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 609,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 562,173 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,688.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

