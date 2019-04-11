Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Shares Up 5.1% After Strong Earnings

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.41. 17,273,921 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 8,096,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.
The retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.
In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $298,394.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,508.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 413.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.15.
About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.