Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Shares Up 5.1% After Strong Earnings

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.41. 17,273,921 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 8,096,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

The retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond to $16.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $298,394.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,508.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 413.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/bed-bath-beyond-bbby-shares-up-5-1-after-strong-earnings.html.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.