Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.11-2.20 EPS.
NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.16. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Monday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.