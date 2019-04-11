Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BECN. Wedbush downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.12.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 5,609,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $186,861,205.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,380,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,907,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,954,000 after acquiring an additional 849,333 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,887,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,992,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,120,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

