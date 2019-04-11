Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been given a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €79.52 ($92.47).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

BMW opened at €73.19 ($85.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion and a PE ratio of 6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €67.73 ($78.76) and a twelve month high of €93.87 ($109.15).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.