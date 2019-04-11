Bauer (B5A) Given a €22.40 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €22.40 ($26.05) price objective on Bauer (ETR:B5A) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ETR:B5A opened at €18.16 ($21.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.10 million and a P/E ratio of 36.61. Bauer has a 1 year low of €11.84 ($13.77) and a 1 year high of €27.65 ($32.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bauer Company Profile

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides services, equipment, and products related to ground and groundwater in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments: Construction, Equipment, and Resources. The Construction segment engages in the foundation engineering activities.

