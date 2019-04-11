Bauer (B5A) Given a €22.40 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €22.40 ($26.05) price objective on Bauer (ETR:B5A) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ETR:B5A opened at €18.16 ($21.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.10 million and a P/E ratio of 36.61. Bauer has a 1 year low of €11.84 ($13.77) and a 1 year high of €27.65 ($32.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides services, equipment, and products related to ground and groundwater in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments: Construction, Equipment, and Resources. The Construction segment engages in the foundation engineering activities.

