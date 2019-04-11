Basf (BAS) Given a €64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. HSBC set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €74.35 ($86.45).

BAS stock opened at €69.21 ($80.48) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.54. Basf has a 12 month low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a 12 month high of €90.02 ($104.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.37.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

