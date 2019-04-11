Barnes Group (B) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

NYSE B traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.91. 213,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,273. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $384.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.37 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Hipple purchased 1,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $778,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 66,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

