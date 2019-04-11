Barclays PLC Sells 25,117 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,117 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael H. Goldstein purchased 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Heier purchased 24,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 90,441 shares of company stock valued at $385,490. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.11. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $169.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,013.97% and a negative return on equity of 136.09%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

