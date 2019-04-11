Barclays PLC Sells 14,547 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,547 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,508,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 238,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMHI stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.14. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.51. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SEACOR Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; construction, well work-over, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

