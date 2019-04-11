Barclays PLC Buys 1,643 Shares of Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Safety Income & Growth were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Safety Income & Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safety Income & Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Safety Income & Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Safety Income & Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.16. Safety Income & Growth Inc has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $22.84.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 million. Safety Income & Growth had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 23.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Safety Income & Growth Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Safety Income & Growth’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $145,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 89,056 shares of company stock worth $1,812,549. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company focused on ground leases. The Company seeks to provide real estate owners with better, lower cost capital through its modern ground lease structure, while delivering safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

