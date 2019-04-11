Barclays Initiates Coverage on Unilever (UN)

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of UN opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Unilever by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,428,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,366,000 after buying an additional 261,737 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in Unilever by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

