Barclays Initiates Coverage on Unilever (UN)

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.
Shares of UN opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.
