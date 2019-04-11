Bank of The West Sells 47,900 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, COO Ornella Barra acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.06). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $34.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

