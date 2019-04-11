Bank of The West Has $501,000 Holdings in International Paper Co (IP)

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in International Paper were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 9,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $433,281.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John V. Sims sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $582,175.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,587. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.91.

IP stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of The West Has $501,000 Holdings in International Paper Co (IP)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/bank-of-the-west-has-501000-holdings-in-international-paper-co-ip.html.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.