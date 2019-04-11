Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 971 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,714,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 267,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 244,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 175,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $118.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $93.42 and a 1 year high of $125.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 971 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-sells-971-shares-of-vanguard-extended-market-etf-vxf.html.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.