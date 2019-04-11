Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.70 Million Position in Masonite International Corp (DOOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,219 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOOR opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.44. Masonite International Corp has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $73.40.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $528.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.60 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOOR. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $55,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

