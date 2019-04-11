Bank of America Corp DE Sells 132,860 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 132,860 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.33% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 137,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 206,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

SHLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

SHLX opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.31. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 88.45% and a negative return on equity of 411.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn J. Carsten bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

