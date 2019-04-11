Bank of America Corp DE Has $12.44 Million Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,732 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.74% of Carpenter Technology worth $12,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,135.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 410,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 377,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,445,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,930,000 after purchasing an additional 135,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,964,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,159,000 after purchasing an additional 88,200 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,665,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $61.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

CRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

