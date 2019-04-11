Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stake Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,737,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,917 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.5% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $387,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2,345.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,933,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 55,563,977 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $128,471,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2,719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,310,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,442 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,638,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,262 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,840,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bank of America and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.37.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $295.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 25.45%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

