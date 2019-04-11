Bank of America Analysts Give Janus Henderson Group (JHG) a $24.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $24.00 price objective on Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.41 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.13.

JHG opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.57 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1,046.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,972.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,481,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,410,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

