Ball Co. (BLL) Position Trimmed by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 5.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ball by 19.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ball by 60.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $612,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE BLL opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Ball announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 50,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other Ball news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $371,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,058.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 13,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $725,017.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 459,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,349,401.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,622 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ball from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Ball from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Ball and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.16.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/ball-co-bll-position-trimmed-by-triangle-securities-wealth-management.html.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.