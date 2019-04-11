Balchem Co. (BCPC) Position Boosted by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.06% of Balchem worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Balchem by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Balchem by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Balchem by 50.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Balchem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $101.00 price objective on Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.03. 85,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,046. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $117.79.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.42 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

