Bahamas Petroleum (BPC) Trading 10.1% Higher

Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC (LON:BPC)’s share price traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.03). 2,182,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,610,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 million and a PE ratio of -19.83.

Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BPC)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company owns a 100% interest in five exploration licenses. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

