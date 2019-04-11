Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (BC8) a €92.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €83.50 ($97.09).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €85.25 ($99.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a 1-year high of €90.65 ($105.41).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.