B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Silicon Motion Technology in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the semiconductor producer will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $123.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.21 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 21.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SIMO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.43 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.07. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $61.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 493.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

