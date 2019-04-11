Azincourt Energy (AAZ) Trading Up 18.2%

Azincourt Energy Corp (CVE:AAZ) was up 18.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 257,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 199,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on Azincourt Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “positive” rating for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile (CVE:AAZ)
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits. The company primarily owns a 10% interest in the Patterson Lake North project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.
See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.