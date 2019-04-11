Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Aytu Bioscience alerts:

AYTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aytu Bioscience and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

NASDAQ AYTU traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. 341,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,457. The company has a market cap of $23.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 5.12. Aytu Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 95.52% and a negative net margin of 217.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aytu Bioscience will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Aytu Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aytu Bioscience (AYTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.