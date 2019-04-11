Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Director Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Garnreiter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 26th, Michael Garnreiter sold 3,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

AAXN stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 120.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. Axon Enterprise Inc has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.03 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAXN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $327,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $2,133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 63,050 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

