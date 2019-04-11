AxoGen, Inc (AXGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms recently commented on AXGN. ValuEngine downgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price objective on AxoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded AxoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Get AxoGen alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AxoGen by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 147,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in AxoGen by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $21.83 on Thursday. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $828.36 million, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 0.17.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. AxoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.