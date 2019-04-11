AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Shares Gap Down to $1.03

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.03. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 9181813 shares traded.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $152.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Fu Growth bought 4,347,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,956,522.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 20,896,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 371,327 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,357,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 236,822 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 179,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Shares Gap Down to $1.03” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/aveo-pharmaceuticals-aveo-shares-gap-down-to-1-03.html.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.