Avacta Group (AVCT) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by research analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:AVCT opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. Avacta Group has a 1 year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 51 ($0.67).

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

