Avacta Group (AVCT) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by research analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON:AVCT opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. Avacta Group has a 1 year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 51 ($0.67).
Avacta Group Company Profile
Read More: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.