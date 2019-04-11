Autonio (NIO) Trading Up 3% This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates and Ethfinex. In the last week, Autonio has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $910,626.00 and approximately $124,658.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00337936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.01478469 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00222527 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,478,324 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

