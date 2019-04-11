Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 4.3% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,364 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,054.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,184,900.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $229,282.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,721 shares of company stock valued at $12,714,980. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP stock opened at $160.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $112.58 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

