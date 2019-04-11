Augustine Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.28. 1,385,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.86. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $676.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.74 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.08 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $682,091.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $30,574.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,948.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

