Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $323,000 Position in YPF SA (YPF)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 22.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YPF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YPF in the first quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of YPF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 303,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of YPF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YPF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 943,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 448,007 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YPF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. YPF SA has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.26.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. YPF had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Equities research analysts predict that YPF SA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YPF. ValuEngine lowered shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

YPF Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

