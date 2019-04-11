Augustine Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the period. Total System Services accounts for about 3.1% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Total System Services by 6,655.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,888,967 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.39. 1,278,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Total System Services, Inc. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

In related news, Chairman M Troy Woods sold 47,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $4,361,888.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 256,989 shares in the company, valued at $23,445,106.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $979,718.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,545.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,098,506. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Total System Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

