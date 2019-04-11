AtriCure (ATRC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded AtriCure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 379,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,966. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.25. AtriCure has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AtriCure by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AtriCure by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AtriCure by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

