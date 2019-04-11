AtriCure (ATRC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded AtriCure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.
NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 379,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,966. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.25. AtriCure has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.78.
About AtriCure
AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.
