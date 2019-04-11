ATMCoin (ATMC) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

ATMCoin (CURRENCY:ATMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. One ATMCoin coin can now be bought for $2.26 or 0.00030486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $31.03, $70.70, $5.62 and $18.94. ATMCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ATMCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATMCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00338003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.55 or 0.01539214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00228093 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005385 BTC.

ATMCoin Coin Profile

ATMCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ATMCoin is www.atmcoin.com/website/inicio . ATMCoin’s official Twitter account is @atmcoinoficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ATMCoin

ATMCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.62, $7.52, $70.70, $10.39, $18.94, $43.74, $50.26, $11.95, $13.88, $24.68, $31.03 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATMCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATMCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATMCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

