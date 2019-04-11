Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 379,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679,488 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,666,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,810,000 after acquiring an additional 509,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Atkore International Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,666,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,810,000 after purchasing an additional 509,278 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Atkore International Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,905,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atkore International Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 41,883 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Atkore International Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,084,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 89,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Schulte sold 57,291 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,387,588.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,252.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Atkore International Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atkore International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Atkore International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atkore International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $22.78 on Thursday. Atkore International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 142.82% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore International Group Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/atkore-international-group-inc-atkr-shares-sold-by-millennium-management-llc.html.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.