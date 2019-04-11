Athabasca Oil (ATH) PT Raised to C$2.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATH. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.65 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.65 to C$1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.82.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

ATH opened at C$1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of C$0.83 and a 12 month high of C$1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.