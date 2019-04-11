Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Lowers Position in Raytheon (RTN)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Raytheon worth $31,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 8,792.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,572,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,950,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,010,000 after purchasing an additional 767,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,004,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,994,000 after purchasing an additional 706,918 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1,423.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 736,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,947,000 after purchasing an additional 688,455 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTN. UBS Group cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.46.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $178.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.04. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $75,826.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,840.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.57, for a total transaction of $94,961.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,253.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

