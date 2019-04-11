AstroNova (ALOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.92

Shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 13631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.21.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, analysts predict that AstroNova Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AstroNova’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AstroNova by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AstroNova by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in AstroNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in AstroNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialty printers & data acquisition and analysis systems. It provides its services to aerospace, apparel, automotive, avionics, chemicals, computer peripherals, communications, distribution, food and beverage, general manufacturing, packaging and transportation industries.

