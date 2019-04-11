Asian Stocks fall amid International Stresses

Asian stocks fell Wednesday after a slide on Wall Street amid rising tensions between the U.S. and also the European Union along with a dim prediction on global economic expansion.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped almost 0.8percent in morning trading to 21,635.16. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped nearly 0.1% to 6,217.30. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.2 percent at 2,209.21. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.8percent to 29,925.15, while the Shanghai Composite was down nearly 0.9 percent in 3,211.36.

Get alerts:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 190.44 points, or 0.7%, to 26,150.58. The Nasdaq composite slid 44.61 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,909.28. The Russell 2000 index of little stocks grew up 19.32 points, or 1.2%, or even 1,559.68.

European indexes also finished broadly lower, giving up early gains, after the U.S. threatened to impose $11.2 billion in tariffs on European goods, such as cheese, wine and helicopters.

The danger from President Donald Trump might make investors even more worried about trade disputes hurting an already slowing worldwide economy in a time when the U.S. is attempting to solve a trade conflict with China.

That spat has made a list of goods more costly for customers and also is currently weighing on an already slowing market. A week, negotiators met and both sides have said they’re currently making progress.

Dealers also were frustrated to realize that the International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast for growth. The IMF now projects 3.3% global increase in 2019, matching the weakest year because 2009. The U.S. fared particularly poorly in the report, with growth now anticipated at 2.3 percent, down from 2.9% in 2018.

Investors can get more clues about the Fed’s goals once moments are released by the central bank from its policy meeting. Wednesday the European Central Bank will fulfill.

“following the sporing of growth and trade tension concerns once more, Tales in Asia markets have been sabotaged,” explained Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG at Singapore.

ENERGY:

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 11 cents to $64.09. It dropped 0.7% to repay at $63.98 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude additional 4 cents to $70.65 per cone.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 111.14 yen from 111.28 yen Tuesday.

___

AP Business Writer Alex Veiga contributed to the report.

Follow Yuri Kageyama onto Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

On Instagram https://www.instagram.com/yurikageyama/?hl=en