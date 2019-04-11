Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Shares Down 5.5%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.17. 639,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 542,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

The firm has a market cap of $528.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 15.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,462,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,073,000 after purchasing an additional 163,583 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,476,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,383,000 after purchasing an additional 780,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $2,315,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

