Arvinas (ARVN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $20.15 on Monday. Arvinas has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, major shareholder Ventures Iii L.P. 5Am sold 361,129 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $5,113,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $51,415.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Diag Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 41.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer.

