Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 184.56% and a net margin of 19.10%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APAM. Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In related news, insider Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $261,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,767.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 313.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

