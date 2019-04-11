Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Given a $25.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) has been given a $25.00 price target by research analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APAM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 184.56% and a net margin of 19.10%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $261,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,767.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,596,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,928,000 after buying an additional 81,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,596,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,928,000 after buying an additional 81,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,386,000 after buying an additional 305,076 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,046,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,251,000 after buying an additional 1,389,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,143,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

