Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Arthur J Gallagher & Co to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $396,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,541.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 13,800 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,700 shares of company stock worth $3,470,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 39,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.40. 22,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,501. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $64.54 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.