Ark Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. Ark has a total market cap of $67.97 million and $1.11 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00011896 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Cryptomate and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00108769 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000520 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000815 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 140,795,664 coins and its circulating supply is 109,545,664 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, COSS, Cryptopia, OKEx, Upbit, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

